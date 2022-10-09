Robinson (knee) is expected to play about 20 snaps in his NFL debut Sunday against the Titans, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

At least for Week 5, Antonio Gibson is expected to remain the Commanders' starting running back while Robinson, a rookie third-round pick out of Alabama, is eased back in with a limited snap count after missing the first four games of the season while recovering from the two gunshot wounds he sustained to his lower body in an Aug. 28 robbery attempt in Washington, D.C. The Commanders activated Robinson from the reserve/non-football injury list after he resumed practicing this week without any complications, and if he makes the most of the opportunities he receives Sunday, it may not be long before he supplants Gibson as the team's lead option on the ground. J.D. McKissic should also have a role on passing downs in what looks to be a three-man backfield committee for Washington this weekend.