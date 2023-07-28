Robinson said Friday that he feels healthier than he ever was last season, ESPN's John Keim reports.

Four months after being drafted in the third round last spring, Robinson was shot in the leg twice in an attempted carjacking two weeks before the start of the regular season. He came back Week 5 and quickly became Washington's lead runner, averaging 17.1 carries for 66.4 yards in 12 games. It sounds like Robinson anticipates being more explosive this year, after averaging only 3.9 yards per carry with a long gain of 24 last season. He also mentioned the likelihood of seeing more targets (12 last year) under new offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, though Antonio Gibson recently suggested he'll be the one getting most of the snaps in obvious passing situations. A shared backfield with Robinson doing more of the running and Gibson more of the receiving is logical given the former's size (225 pound) and the latter's background as a college wideout. For what it's worth RBs coach Randy Jordan agrees that Robinson looks more explosive this summer and has been more confident making cuts.