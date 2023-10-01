Robinson carried the ball 14 times for 45 yards and a touchdown and caught both his targets for six yards in Sunday's 34-31 overtime loss to the Eagles.

The running back found paydirt midway through the fourth quarter on a 15-yard run, tying the game at 24-24 and setting up a wild finish. The yardage was Robinson's lowest in four games so far this season, but he's scored four TDs in those four games to maintain strong fantasy value. He could be poised for an even bigger performance in Week 5 against a Bears defense that was just gashed for over 100 scrimmage yards and a touchdown by Denver rookie RB Jaleel McLaughlin.