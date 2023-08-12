Robinson carried the ball three times for 16 yards in Friday's preseason win over the Browns.

The start of the game was delayed due to a thunderstorm, but the Commanders elected to send out their first-team offense to begin the night even with wet field conditions. Robinson ended up seeing one less touch than Antonio Gibson (two carries, two receptions) over three drives before the backups took over, perhaps giving an early glimpse at how new offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy plans to split the workload in the backfield. Robinson should remain the primary option on early downs, but the 2022 third-round pick's fantasy value could depend on how much usage he sees in the red zone and at the goal line.