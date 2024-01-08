Robinson carried the ball nine times for 25 yards and caught all three of his targets for 10 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 38-10 loss to the Cowboys.

The rushing yards total, while feeble, led the Commanders on the day, and Robinson also lost a fumble -- although he atoned for it with a one-yard TD grab early in the second quarter when the outcome of the game was still in doubt. The second-year RB showed growth in his skills in 2023, establishing himself as a fairly reliable receiving option and improving his YPC marginally from 3.9 as a rookie to 4.1. With Washington likely to bring in a new coaching staff in the offseason, however, Robinson could find himself in an open competition with Chris Rodriguez (ankle), plus any roster additions, for the top job in the backfield next year.