Robinson took 13 carries for 60 yards while catching both of his targets for nine yards in Sunday's 30-24 overtime win over the Falcons.

Robinson turned in a middling performance as rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels carried the team to victory Sunday. The 25-year-old Robinson did set a new career high in rushing yards (849) with Sunday's modest showing. Robinson may see less opportunities in next Sunday's season finale against the Cowboys if the Commanders, who have clinched a playoff spot but can rise no higher than the No. 6 seed in the NFC, elect to rest or reduce the workload of their starters.