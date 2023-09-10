Robinson carried the ball 19 times for 59 yards and caught one of two targets for a seven-yard touchdown in Sunday's 20-16 win over the Cardinals.

The second-year running back got Washington on the board late in the first quarter when he slipped out into the flat and gave Sam Howell an open target as the quarterback tried to escape an Arizona pass rush that rang up six sacks on the afternoon. Robinson had only nine catches and one receiving TD in 12 games as a rookie, so that kind of production likely won't become a regular occurrence, but he still appears to be the top option on the ground for the Commanders. He'll look to get into the end zone the conventional way in week 2 against a Denver defense that held Josh Jacobs to 48 rushing yards in a season-opening loss.