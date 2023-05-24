Robinson (knee) is participating in OTAs without any apparent limitations, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
Robinson missed Week 18 of his rookie season with a knee injury, but it may not have had any impact on his offseason plan given that there was never a report of surgery. The 2022 third-round pick had an eventful debut campaign, missing the first four games after he was the victim of a shooting and then averaging 17.1 carries for 66.6 yards (3.9 YPC) over the next 12 games. He caught only nine passes and scored only three times, but Robinson and Antonio Gibson could be headed for similar(ish) roles under new OC Eric Bieniemy, a former RB whose backfield at the start of OTAs consists of four holdovers from the 2022 Commanders (Robinson, Gibson, Jaret Patterson, Jonathan Williams) and rookie sixth-round pick Chris Rodriguez.
