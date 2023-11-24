Robinson carried the ball 15 times for 53 yards and caught two of three targets for 11 yards in Thursday's 45-10 loss to the Cowboys.

The Commanders kept things fairly close in the first half and were only down 20-10, allowing them to keep Robinson involved in the offense, but once things got away from them after the break the running game became an afterthought. The second-year RB also briefly left the contest in the second quarter to get checked for a concussion, but he was cleared to return. After two straight games with over 100 scrimmage yards, Robinson returned to the mediocre production level he's been stuck in most of the season, both due to game script and his own lackluster 4.0 yards per carry average. He'll try to get rolling again in Week 13 against the Dolphins, as the Commanders do their best to keep Tua Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill on the sideline.