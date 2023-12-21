Robinson (hamstring) didn't practice Thursday.

Reporters saw Robinson working out Thursday afternoon, but he apparently wasn't deemed ready to practice. He's yet to practice since suffering the hamstring injury Week 13 -- right before a Week 14 bye -- and now appears in danger of missing a second game when the Commanders face the Jets this Sunday. Antonio Gibson stayed in his usual role for last week's 28-20 loss to the Rams, while Chris Rodriguez stepped up as the lead runner and Jonathan Williams also got some snaps before suffering a concussion.