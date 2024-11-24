Robinson injured his ankle during Sunday's game against the Cowboys.
Robinson endured an awkward tackle while fighting for yardage in the first quarter and stayed on the turf for a spell before making his way to the sideline and eventually the locker room. At the time of his exit, he had one carry for minus-2 yards. Austin Ekeler and Jeremy McNichols are the other running backs on the Commanders' game-day roster Sunday.
More News
-
Commanders' Brian Robinson: Garners 72 total yards, TD in loss•
-
Commanders' Brian Robinson: Ready to return in Week 11•
-
Commanders' Brian Robinson: Stays limited in walkthrough•
-
Commanders' Brian Robinson: Estimated as limited Monday•
-
Commanders' Brian Robinson: Ruled out for Week 10•
-
Commanders' Brian Robinson: Not seen at practice•