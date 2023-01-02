Robinson carried the ball 24 times for 87 yards in Sunday's 24-10 loss to the Browns.
Robinson accounted for 24 of 33 carries by Commnaders' running backs in the absence of Antonio Gibson (knee), which helped him to a mediocre performance despite a lack of big plays. Robinson managed only one carry of more than 10 yards and was limited to 3.6 yards per attempt. Even so, he has at least 80 rushing yards in five of his last seven games.
