Robinson carried the ball nine times for 22 yards in Sunday's 21-17 loss to the Titans.

Robinson made his NFL debut after missing the Commanders' first four games due to a leg injury he sustained during an attempted robbery Aug. 28. It was reported he would be on a pitch count as a result, but he still dominated touches out of the backfield by out-carrying Antonio Gibson 9-3. It has yet to be seen how efficient Robinson can be, but it appears that he should see plenty of opportunity moving forward.