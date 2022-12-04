Robinson rushed 21 times for 96 yards and secured both targets for 15 yards in the Commanders' 20-20 tie with the Giants on Sunday. He also committed a fumble that was recovered by Washington.

The rookie once again helmed the backfield, out-carrying Antonio Gibson by a 12-tote margin while also tying his teammate with a pair of receptions, albeit on two fewer targets. Robinson's long run went for a modest 16 yards, so it was a grind-it-out type of effort for the Alabama product. Robinson now has 201 rushing yards on 39 carries in the last two games alone, seemingly affording him an unquestioned lead-back role going into the team's Week 14 bye.