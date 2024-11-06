Robinson (hamstring) was a limited practice participant Wednesday.
A limited participant all last week, Robinson was listed as questionable on the final injury report and ended up inactive for a 28-23 win over the Giants on Sunday. His absence freed up a larger role for Austin Ekeler, but the Commanders also gave Jeremy McNichols and Chris Rodriguez a lot of work, especially late in the game while trying to run out the clock with a lead.
More News
-
Commanders' Brian Robinson: Slated to practice Wednesday•
-
Commanders' Brian Robinson: Inactive in Week 9•
-
Commanders' Brian Robinson: Likely inactive Sunday•
-
Commanders' Brian Robinson: Trending toward playing Sunday•
-
Commanders' Brian Robinson: Appears set to play Sunday•
-
Commanders' Brian Robinson: Listed as questionable•