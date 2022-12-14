Robinson was a limited practice participant Wednesday with a quad injury, Ben Standig of The Athletic reports.
Antonio Gibson (foot) also was listed as limited on Washington's first practice report after a Week 14 bye. Both running backs appear on track to play Sunday against the Giants, with Robinson the favorite to get more carries after running 39 times for 201 yards between Weeks 12 and 13. That included a 21-96-0 rushing and 2-15-0 receiving line a couple weeks ago against the same Giants defense he'll face Sunday.
More News
-
Commanders' Brian Robinson: Leads backfield in tie•
-
Commanders' Brian Robinson: Thrives in lead role•
-
Commanders' Brian Robinson: Draws 15 carries•
-
Commanders' Brian Robinson: Busiest game of young career•
-
Commanders' Brian Robinson: Tough sledding on ground in loss•
-
Commanders' Brian Robinson: Step back in involvement•