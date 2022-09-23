Robinson (knee) has avoided any "ill effects" while ramping up his workload in recent weeks, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
Robinson is ruled out through Week 4 on the NFI list but reportedly has a chance to return as soon as first eligible Week 5. His role at that time will partially depend on the performance of Antonio Gibson, who had 130 total yards in a Week 1 win over Jacksonville before sinking to 41 yards in a Week 2 loss to Detroit.
