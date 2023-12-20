Robinson (hamstring) didn't practice Wednesday, Ben Standig of The Athletic reports.

Robinson didn't practice last week and missed Sunday's 28-20 loss to the Rams, with his absence freeing up more work for Chris Rodriguez and Jonathan Williams (concussion) while Antonio Gibson stayed in his familiar pass-catching-focused role. Another absence this Sunday against the Jets could work even more in Rodriguez's favor now that Williams is in concussion protocol, though it's also possible the Commanders expand Gibson's role a bit.