Robinson (hamstring) isn't practicing Friday, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
He thus appears likely to miss a second straight game when the Commanders face the Jets on Sunday. With Robinson out last week, the Commanders used Chris Rodriguez as their lead runner and gave Jonathan Williams (concussion) 13 snaps, while veteran Antonio Gibson remained in his usual role and took 45 percent of the snaps on offense.
More News
-
Commanders' Brian Robinson: Held out of practice•
-
Commanders' Brian Robinson: Works on side Thursday•
-
Commanders' Brian Robinson: Misses another practice•
-
Commanders' Brian Robinson: Ruled out for Week 15•
-
Commanders' Brian Robinson: Not looking good for Sunday•
-
Commanders' Brian Robinson: Remains sidelined at practice•