Robinson rushed six times for 10 yards and brought in all four targets for 33 yards in the Commanders' 40-20 loss to the Bears on Thursday night.

Robinson's viability in the ground attack quickly evaporated when the Commanders fell behind by more than three touchdowns in the first half. That helped push him into more of a pass-catching role, resulting in a season high in receptions. Conversely, Robinson's carries and rushing yardage were both low-water marks for him this season, but he should have the benefit of a more normal game script in a Week 6 road matchup against the Falcons on Sunday, Oct. 15.