Robinson isn't slated to play in Saturday's preseason game in Baltimore.
Robinson will join fellow running backs Antonio Gibson, J.D. McKissic and Jonathan Williams in street clothes for the Commanders' exhibition finale. In the first two preseason contests, Robinson had 14 carries for 57 yards (4.1 YPC) and one touchdown while hauling in both targets for 15 yards. It remains to be seen where the rookie third-round pick will stand in the RB pecking order in Washington come Week 1, but he's put himself in a position to be in the mix with Gibson for early-down and short-yardage work.