Robinson (hamstring) isn't practicing Friday, Sam Fortier of The Washington Post reports.
Robinson's complete lack of practice participation after a Week 14 bye makes him unlikely to play this Sunday at the Rams. If he ends up inactive, Antonio Gibson and Chris Rodriguez should take on large-than-usual roles in the Washington offense.
More News
-
Commanders' Brian Robinson: Remains sidelined at practice•
-
Commanders' Brian Robinson: Not practicing due to hamstring•
-
Commanders' Brian Robinson: Exits early due to hamstring injury•
-
Commanders' Brian Robinson: Held in check in Thanksgiving loss•
-
Commanders' Brian Robinson: Another big day as pass catcher•
-
Commanders' Brian Robinson: Career day as receiver•