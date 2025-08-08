Robinson is among the Commanders' key players who won't play in Friday's preseason opener against the Patriots, Zach Selby of the team's official site reports.

The team announced that 30 players won't suit up for the contest, and along with Robinson other non-injured players who are not slated to see action Friday include QB Jayden Daniels, RB Austin Ekeler, WRs Deebo Samuel and Noah Brown, along with TEs Zach Ertz and John Bates. With Robinson and Ekeler unavailable, Jeremy McNichols, Chris Rodriguez, Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Kazmeir Allen and Demetric Felton are candidates to log backfield touches versus New England.