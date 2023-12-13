Robinson (hamstring) isn't practicing Wednesday, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
Robinson missed the second half of Washington's Week 13 loss to Miami and apparently is still dealing with the hamstring injury after a Week 14 bye. If he can't play in Sunday's game against Los Angeles, the Commanders likely will deploy Antonio Gibson in a larger role and use Chris Rodriguez for some of the early down work normally handled by Robinson.
