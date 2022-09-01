Washington placed Robinson (lower body) on the reserve/non-football Thursday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Robinson is recovering from surgery to address wounds sustained during an attempted robbery. He was shot twice in his lower extremities but didn't suffer any structural damage. The timing of Robinson's placement on the NFI list rules him out for the first four weeks of the 2022 season. A timetable for Robinson's recovery remains undisclosed, and the Commanders will doubtless refrain from rushing him back, but it leaves the door open for the rookie to return at some point during the upcoming campaign.
More News
-
Commanders' Brian Robinson: No timeline to return•
-
Commanders' Brian Robinson: Released from hospital•
-
Commanders' Brian Robinson: Recovery timetable TBD•
-
Commanders' Brian Robinson: Optimism regarding recovery•
-
Commanders' Brian Robinson: Victim of shooting•
-
Commanders' Brian Robinson: Not in line to play Saturday•