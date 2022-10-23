Robinson rushed 20 times for 73 yards and caught both of his targets for 13 yards in Sunday's 23-21 win over the Packers.

Robinson got nine more touches than Antonio Gibson, but Gibson got into the end zone on a nine-yard catch in the second quarter. Both of Washington's top two running backs should continue to play prominent roles in Week 8 against the Colts and beyond. Robinson's averaging only 3.4 yards per carry through three NFL games, but he's taken on a workhorse role with 37 rushing attempts over the past two games.