Robinson (hamstring) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the 49ers, Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports reports.

With the help of a Week 14 bye, Robinson ultimately missed only two games with what seemed to be a significant hamstring injury. Chris Rodriguez (ankle) filled in as the lead runner and had a pair of rushing TD in last week's loss to the Jets, but he then landed on injured reserve, leaving little question about Robinson's role over the final two weeks. The 228-pound back figures to pick up where he left off in early December, handling most of the carries in a backfield timeshare with Antonio Gibson.