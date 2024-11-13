Robinson (hamstring) doesn't have a designation for Thursday's game at Philadelphia, Zach Selby of the Commanders' official site reports.

After missing the last two games due to a lingering hamstring injury, Robinson will be back in action Week 11. His full practice Wednesday indicates that he has a decent chance to retain his position as Washington's primary runner, but Austin Ekeler, Jeremy McNichols and Chris Rodriguez all will be on hand for RB reps, too. In seven contests this season, Robinson is averaging 15.7 touches for 77.1 yards from scrimmage per game while scoring six rushing TDs.