Coach Ron Rivera indicated Monday that there is currently no timeline for Robinson's recovery from gunshot wounds that he sustained Sunday, but he noted that the running back is "doing well" at this stage.

Zach Selby of the Commanders' official site relays that law enforcement reports indicate that Robinson was shot in the leg and glute during an attempted robbery Sunday evening in Washington D.C. Since then, the 2022 third-rounder posted a message on his Instagram account, announcing that his surgery went well. Per John Keim of ESPN.com, a determination on whether to place Robinson on the non-football injury list is expected after the team talks to doctors later Monday. If that occurs, the running back would miss at least the first four games of the upcoming season.