Robinson (hamstring) was a non-participant at Thursday's practice.

For a second day in a row, Robinson was held out of drills due to a hamstring issue, but he was spotted working with team trainers on the side during Thursday's session, per John Keim of ESPN.com. The development may indicate that Robinson has a chance to practice Friday, but if he doesn't, there's also the possibility that the Commanders rule him out upon posting their final Week 15 injury report. If Robinson is limited or sidelined Sunday at the Rams, Antonio Gibson would be in line for a bigger role, with Chris Rodriguez on hand for complementary reps.