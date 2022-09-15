Robinson (knee) took part in agility work off to the side of practices Wednesday and Thursday, Ben Standig of The Athletic reports.

Since he currently resides of the reserve/non-football injury list, Robinson isn't practicing with Washington just yet, but the rookie running back at least seems to be making strong progress while he recovers from the two gunshot wounds he suffered to his lower body when he the victim of an attempted robbery Aug. 28. Robinson won't be eligible to play in any of the Commanders' first four games, but a return to the field as soon as Week 5 is still a plausible outcome at this stage. In the meantime, Antonio Gibson is expected to serve as Washington's clear lead option in the backfield while Robinson is sidelined.