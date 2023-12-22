Robinson (hamstring) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Jets, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.

As expected after a second straight week of missed practice, though Robinson did at least manage some side work with the training staff. His next chance to play will be Dec. 31 against the 49ers. In the meantime, Chris Rodriguez and Antonio Gibson figure to get most of the backfield snaps/touches, with Jonathan Williams (concussion) or Derrick Gore potentially being elevated from the practice squad for depth.