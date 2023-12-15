Robinson (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game at the Rams, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.

Robinson hasn't practiced since injuring his hamstring in a Week 13 loss to Miami and now will miss Washington's first game since the Week 14 bye. Antonio Gibson likely will get the start and take more carries than usual, but rookie Chris Rodriguez may also take some of the snaps/carries that Robinson typically handles on early downs. Robinson's next chance to play will be Week 16 against the Jets on Sun., Dec. 24.