Robinson (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Dallas, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.

Antonio Gibson (knee) missed Week 17 and was then placed on injured reserve Thursday, leaving the Commanders with Jonathan Williams and Jaret Patterson as their healthy running backs for the season finale. Williams has been the third-stringer since late November, but that might be more about special teams and doesn't ensure he'll get more touches than Patterson on Sunday. Robinson, a third-round pick, wraps up his rookie year as the team's leading rusher with 205 carries for 797 yards, though he caught only nine passes in 12 games and found the end zone just three times (including once on a reception). While the Commanders could upgrade this offseason, it won't necessarily be one of their priorities with the RB room in decent hands between Robinson and Gibson.