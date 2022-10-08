Robinson will be activated off the non-football injury list and is expected to make his season debut against the Titans on Sunday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The Commanders designated Robinson to return to practice earlier this week setting the stage for Saturday's announcement. The rookie had allegedly earned the starting nod during the preseason prior to sustaining gunshot wounds in his right leg which required surgery. Through the first four games of the season, both Antonio Gibson and J.D. McKissic have seen work as pass catchers with the latter registering 19 receptions thus far in 2022. It seems likely the Commanders could ease Robinson back into the running back rotation, but it wouldn't be surprising to see the 23-year-old eventually take over as the two-down back with McKissic operating as the obvious pass catcher. That could leave Gibson completely out of the rotation, particularly since the Commanders have been relying on nominal No. 3 back Jonathan Williams for special teams work, although the team hasn't officially announced how the backfield will operate.