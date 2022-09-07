Commanders head coach Ron Rivera said Wednesday that the swelling in Robinson's wounded knee has gone down "an awful lot," and the rookie running back is no longer using crutches to move about, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.

Just over a week removed from being the victim of a shooting in an apparent attempted robbery, Robinson already appears to be making a swift recovery. Robinson will open the season on the reserve/Non-Football Injury list, meaning he won't be eligible to play in Washington's first four games. Whether he's ready to go for the Commanders' Week 5 matchup with the Titans is still up in the air and will likely depend on how he progresses over the next month. While Robinson is on the mend, Antonio Gibson could assume a lead role on the ground for Washington, and Jonathan Williams could also factor into the equation on the heels of a strong preseason. J.D. McKissic (groin) is also on hand, but he's expected to serve primarily as a pass-catching back.