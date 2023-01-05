Robinson (knee) wasn't present for Thursday's practice session, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.
Robinson has now sat out both of the Commanders' first two Week 18 practices, putting his availability in question for Sunday's game against the Cowboys. Even if Robinson demonstrates enough progress in his recovery from the knee injury to suit up this weekend, he could be in store for a limited role than usual, given that the Commanders have been eliminated from playoff contention and may be reluctant to expose the running back to further injury heading into the offseason. With Washington moving Antonio Gibson (knee/foot) to injured reserve earlier Thursday, the team would be left with Jonathan Williams, Jaret Patterson and practice-squad member Reggie Bonnafon as its available backs if Robinson is sidelined Sunday.
