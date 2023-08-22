Robinson took five carries for 21 yards and four catches for 17 yards in Monday's preseason game against the Ravens.

He and Antonio Gibson worked in what appeared close to a 50/50 split, with the latter recording four carries for 15 yards and three catches for 10 yards and a touchdown. It was essentially the same rotation as the previous week, including Robinson being the starter, only with Washington's first unit playing an entire half instead of the first 19 minutes of game time. The split won't necessarily be this even once game counts, but the smart money is on Robinson and Gibson both getting a bunch of touches in a Week 1 home game against Arizona.