Robinson (ankle) was listed as limited on Thursday's injury report.

It's unclear if the Commanders practiced Thursday, but Robinson would have maintained his activity from one day prior if they did. He's in a better position to be available Sunday against the Titans than fellow RB Austin Ekeler, who has yet to log any on-field work since coming out of this past Sunday's loss to the Cowboys with a concussion. Friday's practice report will unveil whether or not Robinson heads into the weekend with a designation.