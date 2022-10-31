Robinson carried the ball eight times for 20 yards in Sunday's 17-16 win over the Colts.

Coming off a 20-carry performance, Robinson took a backseat to Antonio Gibson in overall role in Sunday's win. He was completely uninvolved as a receiver and ineffective as a runner, as he averaged only 2.5 yards per carry and his longest rush of the day went for just seven yards. Robinson could continue to serve as the Commanders' lead back moving forward, though this performance highlights the fragility of his production given his lack of involvement as a pass catcher and the continued involvement of Gibson.