Robinson rushed the ball nine times for 44 yards in Sunday's 27-10 loss to the 49ers. He added four receptions on four targets for 32 yards.

Robinson returned from a two-game absence caused by a hamstring injury and immediately retook the primary role in Washington's backfield. He accounted for 13 total touches as compared to six for Antonio Gibson and led the team with 76 scrimmage yards. Robinson is likely to maintain the same role in Week 18, though his production could have to come primarily as a pass catcher given the likelihood that the Commanders are playing from behind against the Cowboys.