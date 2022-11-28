Robinson rushed the ball 18 times for 105 yards in Sunday's 19-13 win over the Falcons. He added two receptions for 20 yards and a touchdown.

Robinson led the Washington backfield with 22 touches compared to 12 for Antonio Gibson. That likely had to do with game script, as Washington held a small lead for the majority of the game and was content to keep the ball on the ground in rainy weather. Robinson took advantage of the opportunity by topping 100 rushing yards in a game for the first time in his career while ripping off runs of 21, 12 and 11 yards to get there. He also found his way to the end zone on a 14-yard score to tally Washington's first touchdown of the day. Robinson will likely be reliant upon positive game script to replicate this type of performance, though he has shown the ability to shoulder a heavy workload.