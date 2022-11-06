Robinson rushed 13 times for 44 yards and brought in both targets for minus-6 yards in the Commanders' 20-17 loss to the Vikings on Sunday.

Robinson was once again mostly stymied on the ground, with his long run of the day going for just six yards. The rookie outpaced backfield mate Antonio Gibson by just two carries overall after checking in second to him in that category Week 8, but he should continue to helm the ground game in a tough Week 10 road matchup against the Eagles on Monday night, Nov. 14.