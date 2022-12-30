Robinson should have expanded usage Sunday with Antonio Gibson (knee) unavailable against the Browns, Ben Standig of The Athletic reports.

Gibson was ruled out Friday after missing practice throughout the week. He'd taken a backseat to Robinson in recent weeks anyway, but this could open the door for the rookie to play more snaps and draw more targets. He's averaged 18.1 carries for 76.4 yards over the past seven games, starting each week, but with only 1.0 catch for 6.7 yards on 1.3 targets per game. Touchdowns also have been an issue with Robinson scoring only two from 582 total yards during that seven-game stretch, though that part is less about Gibson, who has only one TD (and 379 total yards) in the same span. Jonathan Williams and Jaret Patterson are the depth options behind Robinson for Week 17.