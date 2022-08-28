Robinson (undisclosed) is in stable condition Sunday after he was a shooting victim in an attempted robbery, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

According to JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington, Robinson was shot a number of times, but the resulting injuries aren't life-threatening. Robinson put together a strong training camp and preseason, pushing presumed No. 1 running back Antonio Gibson for early-down and short-yardage work. However, the rookie third-round pick now will focus on recovering from Sunday's unfortunate incident.