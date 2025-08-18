Robinson will not play during Monday's preseason game against Cincinnati amid ongoing speculation about his being on the trade block, Commanders writer Ben Standig reports.

Robinson is entering the final year of his rookie deal and has rushed for over 700 yards in three straight campaigns for Washington, having handled 187 carries for a career-high 799 yards (4.3 YPC) and eight touchdowns across 14 regular-season games in 2024. That Robinson won't take the field Monday alongside second-year quarterback Jayden Daniels lends more credence to rumors that Washington is willing to move on from the 2022 third-round pick via trade, as Jeremy Brener of SI reports, and potentially move forward with Austin Ekeler, Jeremy McNichols, Chris Rodriguez and rookie training camp standout Jacory Croskey-Merritt (shoulder) atop the depth chart instead. Per Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports, the decision for Robinson to sit out Monday's preseason game is mutual between the running back and the team.