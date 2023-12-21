Robinson (hamstring) was seen working out on the side at Thursday's practice, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
It's unclear if Robinson has a chance to mix into drills Thursday, but if he goes down as a non-participant for a second consecutive day, he'll have only one more chance this week to do so before the Commanders potentially make a ruling on his status for Sunday's game at the Jets. In the event Robinson misses a second straight contest, Chris Rodriguez would be in line for more carries while Antonio Gibson serves in his customary pass-catching role.
