The Commanders signed Tremayne to a reserve/future contract Thursday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Tremayne joined the Commanders as an undrafted free agent out of Stanford this past offseason. He was initially waived as part of the team's final roster cuts at the end of August, but he re-upped with Washington via the practice squad one day later. Tremayne never made his NFL debut duirng the 2023 regular season, and he will now look to carve out a role on the Commanders' 53-man roster heading into the 2024 campaign.