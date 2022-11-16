Sims finished Monday's 32-21 win over the Eagles with no receptions on one target across 27 snaps on offense.

Sims' 33 percent offensive snap share was his lowest mark since Week 4, when he was on the field for just six percent of the Commanders' plays. Unsurprisingly, Sims' drop in playing time coincided with the return of Jahan Dotson (34 snaps, 41 percent share), who stepped in as the No. 3 receiver after missing the last five games with a hamstring injury. Dotson's role is only expected to grow bigger in the weeks to come, so Sims could see his snap shares dip back into the single digits in future weeks while he becomes more marginalized as the No. 4 wideout.