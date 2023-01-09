Sims was held without a catch in Sunday's 26-6 win over Dallas, thus finishing the 2022 season with eight catches for 89 yards on 17 targets.

Sims turned 27 in early January and has now made 55 career appearances since first catching on with Washington in early 2018. He's made 17 starts over the years but is rarely targeted even when he gets a lot of playing time, and his only chance at extensive snaps in 2022 came when rookie Jahan Dotson suffered a hamstring injury in October. Even then, Sims never saw more than two targets in a game despite playing at least 59 percent of snaps four weeks in a row. The Commanders seem to value the 6-5 wideout for his blocking and special-teams experience, so he could be back with the team in 2023 even though he's scheduled for unrestricted free agency.